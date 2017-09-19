Indian American associate professor receives grant for diabetes studies

He joined the faculty in pharmaceutical sciences at NDSU in 2011.

An Indian American associate professor of North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy has received a two-year grant award of $154,000 from the American Heart Association.

Yagna Jarajapu, an associate professor at North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy will receive the award for his research to help people with diabetes that experience blood vessel damage due to their disease.

He will use the grant to study how to repair vascular damage from diabetes.

Jarajapu said that “Due to long-term diabetes in older adults, the blood vessels are damaged so they cannot repair the injury, if you go for a surgery and a person has diabetes, they want to check whether you can heal well following the surgery. Diabetes is known to impair the healing capacity because blood vessels don’t regenerate immediately following surgery.”

“It has been a problem for a long time and still we don’t have any reliable treatments. We are trying to find new, novel approaches to enhance vascular regeneration by enhancing the function of stem cells that we already have in the body,” Jarajapu said.

Jarajapu and his research group’s work also was recognized among the top 10 percent of research accepted for presentation at American Heart Association conferences in 2017 and is accredited as best of AHA specialty conferences.

He received his doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian University and his master of science degree from the University of Strathclyde, both in the United Kingdom. Jarajapu received his pharmacy degrees from Andhra University in India.

