Indian American Sriram Krishnan joins twitter as senior director of product

Krishnan had left Snap in February this year.

Micro-blogging website Twitter has hired Indian American Sriram Krishnan as senior director of product.

Sriram Krishnan, who is a former Facebook and Snap executive, will be responsible for most of the core features inside the main app, including timeline, messaging and search.

“I’m going to be joining Twitter and become a part of #theflock to work with the fantastic product team there,” Krishnan wrote while announcing the news.

I'm going to be joining Twitter and become a part of #theflock to work with the fantastic product team there. — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) September 19, 2017

“As someone who uses Twitter a LOT, I’m a big believer in the impact it has on the world in ways big and small, especially in recent times,” he tweeted adding that “It is something deeply care about and I couldn’t pass up a chance to be a part of it.”

I'm going to be joining Twitter and become a part of #theflock to work with the fantastic product team there. — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) September 19, 2017

It is something I deeply care about and I couldn’t pass up a chance to be a part of it. — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) September 19, 2017

October 2nd will be Krishnan’s first day at the Twitter office and he also expressed excitement to work with Twitter’s top executives.

“So so so so so so excited to have you Sriram! Welcome home,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted.

So so so so so so excited to have you Sriram! Welcome home. https://t.co/MG0mzbeqGO — jack (@jack) September 19, 2017

According to a Recode report, Krishnan left Snap, the parent company of Snap, in February this year. He was an ad tech executive in both Facebook and Snap and is a well-known product guy around Silicon Valley.

Krishnan helped Facebook, from where he resigned in February 2016, to build its ad network and Audience Network and led ‘Facebook Audience Network’ to take position in Google. At Snap, he helped to build out its ads API indenting to lead its advertising efforts.

He would report to Keith Coleman, the company’s Vice President of Product.

The India-born Krishnan completed his B. Tech in Information Technology from Anna University, Chennai in 2005 and joined Microsoft’s product team in the same year. He also worked in Yahoo for one year between 2011-12.