Fifty-two Indian Americans have decided to adopt their home villages and convert them into ‘Smart Villages’ as an outcome of the 9,601-mile long road trip undertaken by Indian American Jagat Shah.

Jagat Shah is an International Trade Management Consultant and a trainer cum practitioner of cluster development approach. He is the founder of Cluster Pulse – an economic development agency, Global Network – an international trade advisory firm, and Global Network Institute – an international trade training school.

Through his marathon, Shah aimed at connecting Indian and US entrepreneurs and encouraging them to invest and create jobs.

The concluding ceremony held in New York on Tuesday was sponsored by US Commercial Service (USCS), Startup India, the US-India Importers’ Council, and Etihad Airways.

Shah during the concluding ceremony of the Mentor on Road initative said that “Even former Indian Army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag, who interacted with us at one of our events in the USA, has adopted his native village.”

During the marathon, which had the theme Great America – New India, Shah traveled to 35 states and 35 cities in 78 days covering 9601 miles (15452 km). The marathon started on 4th June 2017 and concluded on 17th September 2017.

According to the official website of Mentor on Road, Shah has applied for Guinness Book of World Records for “longest business road journey in a country”.

Shah interacted with nearly 4,400 small and medium, entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs and start-ups in the USA to make them aware of business opportunities and ease of doing business with India in different sectors

“When the foundations of the way and ease of doing business started changing since 2014, it was the call from the nation that change and awareness at grass-root level is a must. With the new vision of “Digital India”, “Stand Up India – Start-Up India”, “SkillIndia”, “Smart Cities” and “Swacch Bharat (Clean India)”, I decided to go to the grassroots of India to realize this audacious dream gifted to us by Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. I have completed the India tour of 35 cities in 25 states driving 9500 KMs and met 10,000+ companies to understand their challenges & offer solutions on a global scale,” said Shah after the completion of his India trip.

According to Shah, he has submitted reports about investment opportunities in India to 60 companies based in the US, who have shown interest. He also added that 18 women owners of enterprises also interacted with MoR and investment discussions is in progress with 27 startups.

Shah embarked on the first MoR drive across India in 2015, followed by Sri Lanka and the US in 2017 and his next road trip will be in Africa next year.