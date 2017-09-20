Rajinikanth’s ‘Baasha’ to be screened at the Fantastic Fest in Austin

‘Baasha’ was released on 12th January 1995 and became the highest grossing Tamil movie.

Tamil Super Star Rajinikanth’s Baasha will be screened at the Fantastic Fest, which is the largest genre film festival in the United States.

The festival will be held from September 21st to 28th in Austin, Texas and Baasha will be screened at 10.45 AM of 24th and 10.20 AM on 26th.

Rajinikanth played the role of an auto-rickshaw driver and a fearless don in the cult classic film directed Suresh Krissna. Krissna’s Kamal Hassan starrer Aalavandhan was screened at last year’s festival and the audience received it extremely well.

“BAASHA introduced a new kind of anti-hero to Tamil cinema and helped to cement Rajini as the greatest film star that Tamil Nadu had ever seen. The film reminds one of the hazy late ‘80s Hong Kong action, sparkly Busby Berkeley-style choreography and the kind of scenery chewing that Hollywood abandoned with the demise of ‘40s adventure series,” a description in the Fantastic Fest’s official website read.

Baasha was released on 12th January 1995 and became the highest grossing Tamil movie, beating collections of Apporva Sagodharargal. A digitally restored version of the film was released on 3rd March 2017.

Nagma is the leading lady of the film with Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, Devan, and Vijayakumar playing supporting roles.

The Fantastic Fest specializes in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and just plain fantastic movies from all around the world. In past years, the festival has been home to world premieres of Bone Tomahawk, John Wick, Frankenweenie, Machete Kills, Red Dawn, There Will Be Blood, Apocalypto, Zombieland and Red while the guest roster has included such talent including Tim Burton, Nicolas Winding Refn, Lilly and Lana Wachowski, Robert Rodriguez, Rian Johnson among many others. The Film Festival has also seen the acquisition of many titles.

The US premiere of Jesper Rofelt’s Dan Dream will officially start the festival while Alexander Paynes’ miniature masterpiece Downsizing is the closing night film.

Trailer of Bhasha