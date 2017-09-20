Sushant Singh Rajput to play The Great Khali in the Indian American wrestler’s biopic

Film trade analysts predict the use of lots of VFX

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed the role of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is reportedly all set to play the role of another sports person and surprisingly it’s none other than the Indian American wrestler The Great Khali.

Rajput has agreed to do the film, DNA reported.

“The biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle. The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film,” the report quoted an insider from the team.

It will be interesting to see Rajput as Khali, as the wrestler stand about 7’1” tall and weighs about 157 kgs.

It will be Rajput ‘s third biopic after Dhoni and an upcoming film on Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The actor is now preparing for his role as an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s space adventure film Chanda Mama Door Ke and also underwent training at NASA’s US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Film trade analysts predict the use of lots of VFX as Rajput or any other Bollywood actor looks convincing as Khali.

The Himachal Pradesh-born Khali was earlier served the Punjab Police and he has trained in the local gyms of Jalandhar to become a wrestler. He soon got selected for specialized wrestling training in the United States and started his career in professional wrestling with a ring name Giant Singh. He is the first Indian professional wrestler to sign a contract with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He became naturalized US citizen on 20 February 2014 and lives in Houston. Khali also appeared in various television shows including Big Boss.