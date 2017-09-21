US-based decor brand Mela Artisans to explore Indian market with Urban Ladder

Navroze Mehta founded Mela Artisans along with his daughter Sonali Mehta Rao

Mela Artisans, a US-based décor brand founded by Indian American Navroze Mehta, is all set enter the Indian market partnering with the Bengaluru-based online furniture seller Urban Ladder.

Mela Artisans’ selection of wood-based product will be featured on Urban Ladder’s website and will be available for the customers in India to purchase directly online, the company announced through their official blog.

“When we decide to launch in India, we did a wide scan of the possible partners and many roads led us to Urban Ladder. Our Indian partner needed to be committed to telling the artisan stories. We immediately felt the synergy between the two brands and the benefit to customers and artisans from such collaboration,” the blog post quoted founder Navroze Mehta.

Mela Artisans decision to collaborate with Urban Ladder came because the e-commerce company is design-focused and interested in giving modern Indian consumers a curated collection of pieces to choose from, like the Mela Artisans philosophy to focus on design, albeit by blending old with new, and provide customers a selection of items.

“We at Urban Ladder immediately gravitated towards Mela Artisans for its impeccable standards of quality and its noble support of the Indian artisan community,” said Pradeep James, Director of Design, Urban Ladder. “This collaboration debuts across our stores and website, in time for the Diwali season. The range is eclectic, quirky, and very festive.”

Urban Ladder was founded in 2012 by Ashish Goel and Rajiv Srivatsa and it presents a new era in home decor in India. With one retail outlet already in Bengaluru, the company is now looking to expand with more stores throughout the country.

Navroze Mehta founded Mela Artisans along with his daughter Sonali Mehta Rao with a vision to provide a sustainable global market for artisans while fostering entrepreneurship within their communities.