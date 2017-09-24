Jokes by Raajeev Aggerwhil

Los Angeles-based comedian Raajeev Aggerwhil has starred in Nickelodeon’s TV show 100 Things to Do before High School and also acted in the film based on the television series. Before starting up his projects with Nickelodeon, Aggerwhil worked in an IT company. Currently, he manages both his passion for stand-up comedy and his work in the IT industry as a consultant.

My kids were standing in the backyard and these two deer were staring at

them. Suddenly my son, Neil, said something and the deer ran away. When

asked, he said, “I simply asked them if they wanted to try my mom’s Indian

cooking? Maybe, a little Aloo Gobhi?

I get worried about my sons getting older because weddings are so

expensive. People get so elaborate. I told my son, “Son, I just want one thing

from you when you meet that special girl. Elopement. Surprise us!”

Most Indians lack a sense of humor. The only time I saw my uncle laughing

was when his kid tried to divide a number by zero.

When I travel, I hate those immigrant drivers for rental car shuttles. They

are so helpful. They make eye contact, smile at me and take my luggage out.

And I say, “Damn it. Now I have to tip you!” Give me a good American driver

who cares about nothing, except his cell phone.

A friend at work asked me why do Indian immigrants always appear gloomy.

I said they are worried about their 401K/retirement plans. They only last for

this lifetime. There is no roll over feature for next life.

It’s stupid that Indians are so competitive over mundane thing: My car is

fancier than yours, my house is more expensive than yours, my cholesterol is

higher than yours. My husband’s cholesterol level was 190.” Mine was 350.

He died of a heart attack. “OK, you win!”

