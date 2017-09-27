SPYder all set to break into $1 million club in US; gets 3rd biggest US opening for Indian film

The US distributors of SPYder are ATMUS Entertainment and AZ India Media.

SPYder, the cat-and-mouse spy thriller starring Telugu Super Star Mahesh Babu, is all set to enter the $1 million club in the US box office and is already catches the third biggest US opening ever for an Indian Film.

The film is expected to set several US records as it got the best ever opening for a non-weekend with topping of $900,000 in first-day box office grosses, Forbes reported.

Baahubali: The Conclusion holds the record for the best US opening ever for an Indian film, followed by Baahubali: The Beginning and SPYder now stands at the third position. A clear picture of the gross will be released soon as there are hours more to go before the close of the premier day.

SPYder is also expected to enter the elite club of Indian movies grossed at least $3 million in their first week of release, a record now belongs to the Baahubali series, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal.

However, the film trade analysts never expect SPYder to cross the Baahubali records but predict that it might challenge the $3.57 million debuts of both Baahubali: The Beginning and PK.

Mahesh Babu has a strong fan base in United States and his previous film Srimanthudu, earned $2.9 million in the US in 2015. SPYder also got a wide theatrical release across the US and the film is released at least in 300 locations.

The Telugu and Tamil language film features Mahesh Babu as Shiva, a spy who is in a game of wits against an unseen, powerful villain. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also has Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Surya, Bharath and RJ Balaji in lead roles. Harris Jayaraj composed the music and Santhosh Sivan is the cinematographer.

The US distributors of SPYder are ATMUS Entertainment and AZ India Media.

Teaser of SPYder