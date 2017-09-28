Indian American Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who was accused of FGM in April, is out on bail

FGM is a procedure to remove the external parts of female genitalia for religious reasons.

Indian American Dr. Jumana Nagarwala who was charged for performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on minor girls earlier in April, has been granted bail by US District Court in Detroit.

The bail application of Nagarwala, charged for performing FGM on minor girls and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and making false statements to a federal officer, was set at $4.5 million.

The amount of the bail bond was raised by 17 friends and family members who placed their personal property as collateral.

The incident came to light after a 7-year-old girl, during an FBI interview on April 10, 2017, told the investigators that she was brought to Detroit, Michigan, under the pretense of “special” girls’ trip and performed FGM.

The victim identified Nagarwala when the FBI showed her photograph. The victim told officials how she was made to lie down on an examining table while Nagarwala performed the medical process on her.

“According to the complaint, despite her oath to care for her patients, Dr. Nagarwala is alleged to have performed horrifying acts of brutality on the most vulnerable victims,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Blanco said.

“The Department of Justice is committed to stopping female genital mutilation in this country, and will use the full power of the law to ensure that no girls suffer such physical and emotional abuse,” he added.

“According to some members of the Community who have spoken out against the practice, the purpose of this cutting is to suppress female sexuality in an attempt to reduce sexual pleasure and promiscuity,” the complaint read.

Investigators, who accessed the phone records of Nagarwala, found several victims of her with some girls revealing that they were accompanied by their mothers for performing the banned practice.

FGM is a procedure to remove the external parts of female genitalia for religious reasons. This practice is still followed in some parts of African and Asian countries. FGM was legal in the United States until 1997.