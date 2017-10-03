Indian American woman gets help from US Consulate for flooded home in Bengaluru

The 46-year-old woman added that she is now seriously thinking about going back to the United States.

The US Consulate in Chennai, along with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), India helped an Indian American woman whose Bengaluru house was flooded last week.

Meena Gupta, an American citizen who lives in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout Sector 6 with her two teenage daughters, had to call the US Consulate in Chennai as calls to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and local MLA’s office went unnoticed, The New Indian Express reported.

On September 27, the water level in the basement of her house started to rise to a threatening level of four feet and she started calling the authorities at 4 a.m. After all the efforts went in vain, Gupta finally called the US Consulate in Chennai, who got in touch with the PMO.

The PMO immediately contacted the local authorities which forced them to immediately take action on the distress calls of Gupta. Within two hours, the authorities arrived on the spot and shifted Meena and her daughters to a nearby hotel as they could not immediately pump out water.

“Since August 15 this year, our house has been flooded six times,” Gupta told the English daily.

“I tried to reach local MLA Satish Reddy, MP Ananth Kumar, Joint Commissioner and Commissioner of BBMP, as the water level went on rising. Finally, the joint commissioner called back at 5.30 p.m. and said “Let me see.” This was the response to people in distress in the city. Fearing danger to our lives, I called the US Consulate,” she said.

“We Indian American women came to India with the dream of giving something back to our country, after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Swachch Bharat and brain drain. We quit prestigious firms in the US and returned to India seeking to realize these dreams but they have turned out to be false. What the center is talking about is not reflecting in the states,” Gupta said.

“Now we plan to go back to the US where my husband, a software engineer, is settled. Some other Indian American friends who came to India with an intention of giving something back to the country have already left, seeing poor infrastructure, corruption and lack of professionalism among officials,” she added.