Confirmation hearing of Ambassador-designate Kenneth Juster held on Tuesday

Both Republicans and Democrats unanimously accepted Juster’s experience and understanding of India.

US Ambassador-designate Kenneth Juster was informed during his confirmation hearing to focus on human rights, “rise of Hindu nationalism” and trade issues, apart from promoting security ties, during his stint in India.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which held the confirmation hearing of Juster, asked several questions on India, especially in the context of religious freedom, minority rights and human trafficking, which are the current blazing issues in the country.

Juster, who is a close aide of President Trump, and a key architect of the historic US-India civil nuclear agreement, is most likely to be appointed as ambassador to India in the coming days.

Kenneth Juster, who is a senior official in the White House, if appointed as the Ambassador to India, will end the vacuum created by the departure of Richard Verma, whose assignment ended earlier this year.

The 62-year-old Juster is currently the international deputy to White House’s National Economic Council.

Juster also has extensive experience dealing with India. While serving as undersecretary of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce, he pushed for the US-India talks to promote high tech trade at the time.

Acknowledging his contribution to the bilateral relations between the US and India, USIBC awarded him the Blackwill Award in 2004.

According to reports, during the Senate hearing, Juster was bombarded with questions about India and the issues that the country is currently trying to address and how he will work on these issues with the Indian government.

He was also asked to promote access to US companies in India, improve protection of intellectual property, fight compulsory licensing and oppose India’s “localization” efforts to encourage Indian industry.

After the hearing, Juster said that US India Partnership is of immense value to the US national security and added that the vibrant culture and free press of the country is the reason why human rights issues are debated in public.

Juster has a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard College, a master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School, and a law degree from the Harvard Law School.

Juster is the founder of the US Chair of the US-India High Technology Cooperation Group and was one of the chief architects of the Next Steps in Strategic Partnership, an initiative between the United States and India.