IACCGH celebrates its 18th annual gala; introduces President Elect Swapan Dhairyawan

The gala also witnessed an amazing entertainment provided by singers Skylar Beamon, Sparsh Shah and a flash mob.

The Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) held its 18th Annual Gala at Hilton Americas Downtown on September 30.

The event, which coincided with the 4th annual US-India Partnership Day, was commenced with national anthems of both countries and the chief guest of the evening was India’s Consul General Dr Anupam Ray, according to IACCGH official website.

The Consul general praised the Indian community’s endeavors toward relief effort after the devastating Hurricane Harvey.

Indo-American Charity Foundation’s (IACF) Harvey relief efforts include contributions from the Chambers individual members, small and large Indian businesses, and the community at large. The Consul General endorsed the initiative that was proposed by Sapphira Goradia, president of the Goradia Family Foundation.

The theme of this year’s Gala was ‘Partners in Progress’ and the evening also saw local business leaders and high-ranking networking at the Reception prior to the main event. Several elected officials were also present at the gathering.

The Master of Ceremony was Sanjay Ramabhadran, a board member of the Chamber. Jagdip Ahluwalia, Chamber’s executive director, highlighted this year’s economic development through bilateral ties, which include India’s purchase of over $2 billion US crude oil, within one month of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the US President Donald Trump. IACCGH was present at the loading of the crude oil on the first ship that sailed out of Texas.

The Gala celebrated IACCGH’s journey over the last18 years and a video showing the chamber’s history was also presented. The new board with Swapan Dhairyawan as President-Elect was also introduced.

IACCGH current President Allen Richards described the 18th year of the Chamber as the start of “a new direction.” He highlighted the collaboration with other ethnically diverse organizations and the ‘NexGen’ initiative, providing opportunities to the younger demographic.

The gala also witnessed an amazing entertainment provided by singers Skylar Beamon, Sparsh Shah and a flash mob.