Stony Brook University names library after Indian American philanthropist couple Drs Yashpal Arya and Urmilesh Arya

Chair of the executive committee of Bishembarnath and Sheela Mattoo Center for India Studies Dr Nirmal Mattoo thanked Drs Yashpal Arya and Urmilesh Arya for their contribution and commitment to the Center’s mission.

Stony Brook University honored philanthropist couple Drs Yashpal Arya and Urmilesh Arya by naming its library at the Bishembarnath and Sheela Mattoo Center for India Studies after them. The library is now called Yashpal and Urmilesh Arya India Studies Library.

This was also in recognization of the couple’s donation of $250,000 to the Center’s endowment campaign that was matched by Simons Match Fund. The donation will help to increase the services provided by the library and expand its initiatives such as special collections and online courses.

“I am proud to stand here today to continue this family tradition of perpetuating further education with the help of Stony Brook University through its forward thinking, visionary policy making, and the Mattoo Center for India Studies for its strong resolve and relentless pursuit that led to the creation of this library,” said Yashpal Arya, Desitweets reported.

Arya said his family has a history to give back to the society, both in the US and in India. “I am so proud to stand here today to continue this family tradition of perpetuating further education with the help of Stony Brook University through its forward thinking, visionary policy making, and the Mattoo Center for India Studies for its strong resolve and relentless pursuit that led to the creation of this library,” he said, The Universal News Network (UNN) reported.

Chair of the Center’s executive committee Dr Nirmal Mattoo thanked Aryas for their contribution and commitment to the Center’s mission.

Explicating some of the features of the library, Professor S N Sridhar, who is the founding director of the Mattoo Center, said the library supports more than 13,000 works. These include reference works, for instance, the Critical Edition of the Mahabharata and Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi, and collections on Indian languages. The library facilities are used by students, faculty as well as visiting scholars.

On October 29 the center will celebrate its 20th anniversary at Leonard’s in Great Neck, UNN reported.