Wipro to buy US-based design and business strategy consultancy firm Cooper

The company aims to increase its digital capabilities in North America with its new acquisition.

Wipro Digital has signed an accord to acquire the US-based award-winning design company Cooper, the IT giant announced today. Wipro Digital is the digital business arm of Wipro Limited. Cooper will be part of Designit, Wipro Digital’s design arm, to bolster its design and innovation capabilities.

The company said in a press statement that the new acquisition would help the company to better serve its clients’ digital programs.

“Our combined capability across design, strategy, and technology gives us a unique platform for working side-by-side with clients on the entirety of their digital initiatives. With Cooper, an acknowledged leader and pioneer in the design community with roots on the East and West coast, we will now be the preeminent firm for world-class UX (User Experience) and interaction design. This coupled with Designit’s global strategic design services and our world-class engineering capability, will allow us to support the complete digital journey for our clients, helping them transform their businesses for the future”, said Rajan Kohli, global head and senior vice president, Wipro Digital. Wipro Digital and Designit provide service from 16 offices around the world.

San Francisco-based Cooper specializes in interaction design, UX and professional design education. The company has been a leading brand from the last more than two decades. The design firm has offices in San Francisco and New York and has about 35 employees. It gives consulting and training services to brands listed in Fortune 500 companies as well as to non-profits and government agencies.

“Designit and Cooper are a perfect match. Both companies are passionate about creating products, experiences, and systems that matter and are high-impact and strategic. As a combined force with Wipro, we’ll take our clients to new places, and help them think like a startup again,” said Mikal Hallstrup, Designit’s founder and global CEO.