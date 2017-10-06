Goa is all set for the star-studded Sam-Chai wedding

The couple will tie the knot at the auspicious time of 11.52 p.m.

Goa is all set for the fairy tale celebrity wedding of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya at the W Goa hotel in Bardez on October 6.

The mehendi ceremony of the Sam-Chai wedding will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, October 6, and the Tollywood couple will tie the knot at the auspicious time of 11.52 p.m.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will also have a Christian wedding on October 7 between 5.30 p.m. – 6.30 p.m., and according to reports, the budget of the much-awaited wedding is more than $1.53 million (Rs 10 Crores).

For the Hindu wedding, Samantha is expected to wear a saree of Naga Chaitanya’s grandmother D Rajeshwari with gold ornaments and Naga Chaitanya will don traditional silk dhoti.

Samantha will be donning a gown designed by Kreshna Bajaj for the Christian wedding while the groom will sport a three-piece suit.

Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna from his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. Nagarjuna is currently married to actress Amala Akkineni and together they have a son Akhil Akkineni, who is also an actor. Akhil was briefly engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal. Samantha is the daughter of Joseph Prabhu and Ninette.

The invitation of the event also went viral on social media as it mentions Naga Chaitanya’s mother’s name and her husband’s name along with Nagarjuna and Amala.

However, the wedding will be a low-key affair with only 150 to 200 guests including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

The families of the couple have also planned a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad and the date for the event is yet to be announced. The stars will start their lengthy honeymoon from the US during Christmas , after completing all their film commitments.

Chaitanya and Prabhu, who first met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu blockbuster Ye Maaye Chesav in 2010, officially got engaged on January 29 of this year in a dreamy, private ceremony in Hyderabad.

Chaitanya and Prabhu have also acted together in films such as Manam and Autonagar Suriya;and, Prabhu played the role of Nagarjuna’s mother in the much acclaimed Manam.