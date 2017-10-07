Nikhil Pai: Giving life to Shakespearean characters

The Indian American actor, who starred in such classics as Richard II and Romeo and Juliet, speaks about his acting career.

GLENDALE, Calif: On the way to the Old Zoo in Griffith Park, there are pink rectangle signs that are posted every so often along the side of the road. All the signs say “FREE Shakespeare in the Park,” and they have arrows directing traffic to something even more rare in Los Angeles: free parking!

Throngs of people are parking, gathering picnic blankets, holding Trader Joe’s reusable bag full of food as they head down a dusty path and up a hill where music can be heard in the distance. People are greeted by a large outdoor stage, concession stand, and groups of people who have claimed their spot on the grass near the stage. Laughter, shrieking, kids tossing around a ball, and those who have already indulged in a few glasses of wine can be heard alongside the 1950’s themed live music coming from the stage.

A pamphlet lets you know you’re about to see Two Gentlemen of Verona. A quick glance around the crowd and you realize there are people of all ages, colors, shapes and sizes who have gathered under the stars to support the arts. Most people are here for the first time, and what they are here for is an incredible performance of Shakespeare with modern twists, singing, dancing, and cast meet and greets.

As the sun begins to dip and the clock strikes 7 O’clock, the show starts and on the stage is undoubtedly a desi! His name is Nikhil Pai and he’s a lead of the show. After the show (and sadly it just wrapped), Pai spoke with the American Bazaar about the show and his journey as an actor in Los Angeles.

Tell me about the Independent Shakespeare Co. and what you’re currently doing for them?

ISC is an LA-based, non-profit theater company that is committed to presenting classic plays as well as original works. They are known for producing the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival each summer. All the shows are free to the public (donations are greatly appreciated), which allows families and individuals normally excluded from attending theater due to finances a chance to see these great works. The company is committed to the notion that the classics (and theater in general) belong to everyone. Also the diversity of the audience is greatly reflected in the diversity of the cast. I have worked as an actor in the company for seven years and have performed in Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Macbeth, As You Like It, She Stoops to Conquer, Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet, Pericles, The Snow Geese, Measure for Measure, and The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

How did you get involved with the show?

I’ve been working with ISC for a long time. We discuss the summer and what roles would best suit me.

Why is it important to have this show?

I always return to Shakespeare because he really delves into human nature with poetic brilliance unlike any other playwright. Both plays this year deal with the idea of unconditional forgiveness, which is difficult for many of us in modern society. I don’t think Shakespeare thought forgiveness was easy, but I do think his message was that forgiveness changes the world for the better. And right now I think that’s a great message to share with the public.

Are there many desis in Shakespeare? If no, do you feel like you’re a pioneer and why/how?

I’m sure there are many desis performing in brilliant Shakespeare productions all over the world. Generally though, I do think that Desis, and more abstractly Asians, are severely underrepresented in Shakespeare. I think that is mostly due to the overall diversity issue in the entertainment industry, and also partly because I feel that Asian actors don’t believe they belong in a Shakespeare play. But as I’ve said, Shakespeare’s message is uniquely humanist, and that crosses racial barriers.

I don’t know if I’m a pioneer. But I have had younger Indians (some aspiring actors) come up to me after the show and express how much it means to them to see themselves represented in a leading role on stage. I know that feeling first hand. And that makes everything worth it. To know that your work has meaning to someone else – this is why we do what we do.

Where are you from?

I was born in Raleigh, NC, but was raised mostly in Charlotte, NC.

Tell me a little bit about your work background?

I started in the theatre, like most actors, and had worked in theatre for six years. In 2014, my career track shifted when I booked my first television role on ABC’s Selfie. Since then I’ve been splitting my time between theatre and film/TV roles. Like most artists, I’ve had quite a few “survival” jobs. I’ve worked as a server in a restaurant (my mother’s), a financial aid clerk, an HR clerk, a customer service rep, project manager, and teacher.

Is your family supportive?

My family has been incredibly supportive. That’s not to say that they haven’t had their fears about this particular profession. It is a profession that by reputation has the cards stacked against you from the very beginning. And that is something very scary, especially to immigrant parents. But I do think that the qualities of traditional jobs taken by desis like determination, hard work, education, and analytic thinking are as valuable to the entertainment industry as artistic talent. I think my parents’ fears have settled down once they’ve seen that there is a logical business side to the work.

Paint the picture of what drew you into this business.

It’s really hard to say. As a kid I loved hearing stories, playing pretend, and all that, but what kids doesn’t? Frankly, I didn’t always want to be an actor. I wanted to be a doctor. The idea of being a performer as a profession really came late in college. It was really about assessing what really gave me joy. And that was acting not medicine. I think stories have the power to lift people up and change people’s minds, and that brings me joy.

Tell me a few highlights of your career?

In 2013 I co-produced and starred as the eponymous role in Richard II. In 2014 I starred as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet with ISC, which I later reprised the following summer in the park. Also in 2014, I landed my first TV gig (Selfie) and went on to appear in other network shows like Castle, Fresh Off the Boat, Code Black, and Superstore. This year I was in the West Coast premiere of the play The Snow Geese.

Describe a typical day for you.

No day is typical for an actor on the hustle. If I’m in a theatre show I’m rehearsing all day. Sometimes I’m teaching. Sometimes I’m auditioning. Sometimes I’m prepping at home for an audition or a part. I try to eat well and do some form of exercise everyday.

Are you happy with what you do?

Without a doubt. This industry is full of ups and downs. I’m of the opinion that if the negatives ever overtake your love for acting, you should probably do something else.

Do you do anything else besides acting? If so, please describe?

I’m a teacher. I teach acting, movement, and karate.

What are your hobbies?

Karate, dance, reading, cooking.

What makes you the most happy?

Being with friends and family.

You can catch Pai at the Independent Shakespeare Company (ISC), on TV, and here on Twitter.

If you’re interested in learning more about the ISC and classes you can learn more here.