Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been selected to star in the Bollywood remake of the 2014 Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

It is confirmed that Sushant will do the leading role in the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood romantic film.

The Hindi remake will be produced by Fox Star Studios and the shoot will start in the first half of 2018. The film also marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Confirming the news, Chhabra said in a press statement “Yes, I am on board for The Fault in Our Stars remake. I’m working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine.”

The Fault in Our Stars is a 2014 American romantic film directed by Josh Boone. It was based on the novel by John Green. The movie portrays the life of a young girl suffering from cancer. Later she meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

The film was a huge success and became number one at the box office during its opening weekend. The movie has grossed over $307 million worldwide.