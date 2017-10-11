VFF USA raises more than $150,000 during its second annual ‘Recipe for Empowerment’ gala

All funds raised at the VFF USA event will be spent in the construction of homes for poor families, water purification systems, and scholarship opportunities for students in India.

The Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA (VFF USA) raised $100,000 in donations on Friday during its gala at the Wonder Bread Factory, Washington DC. In addition to donations, the 300 attendees raised $54,230 in auctions to support the non-profit’s initiatives in developing rural areas in India.

“The support at the event will help VFF USA invest in rural development alongside a new group of 17 angel investors that attended the event and pledged to sponsor a child with VFF USA,” the organization said in its press statement.

The keynote address was given by Merin Rajadurai, chairman, Secretary of State Open Forum at US State Department featuring the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). This year’s theme for GES is ‘Women First, Prosperity for All.’ During his address, Rajadurai stressed on the need to empower women not only so they do better but also for the countries to prosper. One of the missions of VFF is to encourage women’s security, prosperity, and peace, and the annual event ‘Recipe for Empowerment’ helps to raise funds and awareness.

“VFF USA partners directly with grassroots communities to help them achieve their development goals,” the statement said. “All funds raised throughout the evening will be invested in the construction of homes for marginalized families, water purification systems, and scholarship opportunities for students.”

The guest savored food prepared and presented by best Indian, Spanish and American chefs from Washington DC. The participating chefs were: Gregory Booth, The Kitchen at Blue Creek; Francisco Carrasco, Ham, Cheese, and Wine; Kristy Ferretti, A Loving Table; Dean Gold, Dino’s Grotto; Daniel Lugo, Jaleo; Danny Lledo, Slate Wine Bar; Logan McGear, Smoke & Barrel; Dadisi Olutosin, Plated Food Groupe; Daljeet Singh, Aroma; K. N. Vinod and Surfy Rahman, Indique; and, Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman, Rasa.

The event was sponsored by Embassy of Spain, Fermin, ‘la Caixa Banking Foundation’, Grapes of Spain, Hard Rock Heals Foundation, Williams- Humbert, Biscayne Brewing Company, House of Flowers, Base Camp DC, and Irish Girl Photography. The presenters of the event included V-Care Charitable.