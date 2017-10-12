Priyanka Chopra shares an amazing note on her ‘Girl Hero’

Chopra revealed that her mother is from a small town and ran away from home to pursue her dream job as an army doctor.

On the International Day of the Girl Child, actress Priyanka Chopra wrote an amazing note on her Girl Hero and is receiving an overwhelming response from her fans across the globe.

“As clichéd as it may sound, my mother is my #GirlHero,” Chopra wrote on Instagram sharing an adorable picture of herself with mother Madhu Chopra.

PeeCee was part of the United Nation Foundation’s Girl Up campaign which asked everyone to share stories about their Girl Hero.

Chopra revealed that her mother is from a small town and ran away from home to pursue her dream job as an army doctor.

“She is a feisty woman that came from a small town, who ran away from home to pursue her dream job… she was a doctor in the armed forces, has over 8 different medical certifications, is a certified pilot and she speaks 9 languages! She also used to drive around in an open top jeep (what a badass!), Whew!” Chopra wrote.

“She’s also an amazing mother, daughter, sister, wife, business partner… She’s the one who taught me that I could be anything and everything I want to be… And that’s why she’s my GirlHero…,” Chopra said adding that “it’s so important to inculcate that sense of confidence in the girls around you and hopefully that’s what we do this International Day of the Girl Child.”

Chopra, who started shooting for the season 3 of Quantico in Italy, is the Global Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. Last month, the actress visited Syrian children and youth in Jordan and met the youngest goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Muzoon Almellehan, known as ‘The Syrian Malala’ at the UN Global Awards. Chopra also met Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai when the Nobel Peace Prize winner came to New York for her charity, the Malala Fund.