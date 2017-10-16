Nine days on, 3-year-old Indian American girl still missing; police looking for clues

It’s been nine days after Sherin Mathews went missing.

The Richardson police department, who is on the lookout for the three-year-old girl Sherin Mathews said the vehicle that belonged to the family to the Indian American family was absent from the home 8th Saturday, early morning.

The police have noticed that the 2013 model maroon Acura MDX SUV, which belongs to the girl’s father Wesley Mathews was absent from their residence on Sunningdale, between the hours of 4 am and 5 am, soon after the toddler was sent outside to an alley and hours before she reported missing. In a Facebook post, the police asked the residents and business owners within an area where could have traveled within an hour to review and preserve any video possibly containing the vehicle.

On Wednesday night, the Richardson police, along with the FBI’s Evidence Recovery Team, conducted a search in Mathew’s home as part of a natural progression of the investigation.

It’s been nine days after Sherin Mathews went missing. She was last seen by her father at 3 a.m. behind their home after he says he ordered her to stand there as a punishment for not drinking milk.

Wesley Mathews, 37, who adopted Sherin Mathews, has been arrested and charged with Abandoning or Endangering Child and later released after he posted a bail bond of $250,000. The toddler’s mother Sini Mathews has not been charged with any crime.

According to the Police Department, the girl is suffering from developmental issues and has limited verbal skills.

Mathews and his wife, who hails from Kerala, adopted Sherin from an orphanage in India. The girl was malnourished when the couple took her. She is approximately 36” tall and weighs about 22 pounds. She was wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms when she went missing.

Wesley’s grandparents, who live in Kerala’s Kochi, told The News Minute that they were shocked at the news of the little girl’s disappearance.

The couple, Sam Mathews and Valsamma, said they had no information about what had happened to their grandchild. The family confirmed that she had been adopted from an orphanage in July 2016, the news portal reported.

The search for the girl is still continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.