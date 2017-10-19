Ivanka Trump wishes Diwali to all Indians across the world

Ivanka Trump is leading the American delegation at the annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump conveyed her Diwali wishes to all Indians across the world on Thursday. She took to Twitter to convey her Diwali greetings.

She also said she is looking forward to her India visit for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in November this year. “Wishing Hindus, Sikhs & Jains around the world a joyful #Diwali. Saal Mubarak to all! Looking forward to my visit to India for #GES2017,” tweeted Ivanka.

President Donald Trump along with Ivanka and other officials celebrated Diwali as he lit the “diya” (traditional Indian lamp) in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Trump is the second president to light the Diwali diya in the Oval Office following Obama in 2016.

“We wish all of America’s Hindus and everyone who celebrates Diwali a joyous holiday and blessings of light, goodness, and prosperity throughout the New Year,” Trump said, in a video released soon after the ceremony.

Many Indian-American dignitaries including Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission; Gopal Khanna, director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality; Shalabh Kumar, founder and president of the Republican Hindu Coalition, and his god-daughter Manasvi Mamgai attended the function.

Calling Indians “treasured and beloved members of our great American family,” he said, “Our Indian-American neighbors and friends have made incredible contributions to our country – and to the world. You have made extraordinary contributions to art, science, medicine, business, and education. America is especially thankful for its many Indian-American citizens who serve BRAVELY in our armed forces and as first responders in communities throughout our great land.”

