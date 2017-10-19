The police repeated that anyone with information is encouraged to contact at 972-744-4800.

The Richardson police department and FBI are still searching for the 3-year-old Indian American girl Sherin Mathews, who went missing in Texas more than a week ago.

The police conducted multiple searches in those areas of interest on Wednesday. The searches were done with numerous officers along with a law enforcement drone taskforce and K9’s, according to an official Facebook post.

“Fields, creeks and wooded areas were some of the searched locations. Detectives will evaluate the results of today’s efforts while the investigation continues,” the statement read.

The detectives are also working through the video surveillance collected and appreciated the many citizens and businesses that have provided video footage as per the department’s earlier request.

It was on October 7 that the toddler was reported missing. Indian American Wesley Mathews, who adopted the girl from an orphanage in Bihar, told police that he sent the child out of home at 3 am as a punishment for not drinking milk. The father said he found the girl missing after 15 minutes and added that he knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he last saw her.

According to the police department, the girl is suffering from developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills. The parents reported the incident to police only five hours later. Sherin was wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms when she went missing.

Reports suggest that the Mathews family has refused to cooperate with the investigating agencies and the police also enquiring the whereabouts of the family’s maroon Acura MDX SUV vehicle.

The 37-year-old Wesley Mathews, who hails from Kerala, has been arrested and charged with Abandoning or Endangering Child and later released after he posted a bail bond of $250,000. The girl’s mother Sini Mathews has not been charged with any crime.

The couple also has a four-year-old biological daughter, who was removed from the home by CPS. The girl is in foster care and Sini Mathews has a hearing on Monday to try and regain custody of the child.

The police repeated that anyone with information is encouraged to contact at 972-744-4800.