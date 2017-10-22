Body appears to be that of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews found near her home

The Indian American toddler with developmental disability has been missing since October 7.

By Jose Plackatt

RICHARDSON, Texas: The body of a toddler, which appears to be of three-year-old Indian American Sherin Mathews, missing since October 7, has been found from a culvert near her home here.

Law enforcement officials are trying to recover the body, which is deep inside a narrow 75-foot long culvert, underneath a railway track.

The body was first noticed by a resident who was walking his dog around 11 am Sunday morning.

Recovery efforts are underway at the moment.

Mathews, a child with developmental disability, was adopted by Richardson couple Sini and Wesley Mathews in June 2016.

Wesley Mathews reported to police that the three-year-old went missing after he punished her by sending her out of the house for not drinking milk around 3 am on October 7.

The dad told police that he looked for the girl 15 minutes after he locked her out of home, but she was missing by then.

Wesley Mathews was arrested and charged with child endangerment. He is currently out on bail.

Sini Mathews, who told police that she was sleeping when the child was sent out, has not been charged.

Following the incident, the Child Protective Services has taken custody of the biological child of the couple.

A hearing on the custody of the four-year-old biological child was scheduled to be held Monday. But following the new development, it is not sure whether it will take place.

The Indian American couple adopted Sherin the Mother Teresa Anath Seva Sansthan in Bihar, India.