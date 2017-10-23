Consulate General meets wildfire affected Indian Americans, gives guidance

Another meeting between Consulate General officials and Indian families affected by the wildfire was held at the North Bay Hindu Temple.

Consulate General of India in San Francisco held meeting with the Sikh families affected by the devastating California wildfire at the Santa Rosa Gurdwara Sahib.

The meeting that was organized by Sukhi Chahal, Chairman, Punjab Foundation and Santa Rosa Gurudwara Sahib, was helpful for the people affected by the wildfire. The official gave guidance to those people who lost their valuable documents in the inferno.

“Tks to @realSukhiChahal and Santa Rosa Gurudwara Sahib. We were able to guide affected families who had lost docs in #CaliforniaWildfires,” the Consulate General of India in San Francisco tweeted through its official account.

Numerous rescue and sheltering processes have been done by the Sikh community in the wake of the disaster. More than 1000 people who were affected by the fire were provided with food, shelter and necessary commodities by members of Sikhs for Humanity.

“Sikhs for Humanity helping 1000+ persons affected by #CaliforniaWildfires spirit of Sikh community lived & learnt @realSukhiChahal @SALDEF,” the Consulate General tweeted congratulating the efforts of the Sikh community.

Another meeting between Consulate General officials and Indian families affected by the wildfire was held at the North Bay Hindu Temple. The officials discussed with them the procedures to follow for the reissue of their lost documents.

Meeting #CaliforniaWildfires affected Indian families at North Bay Hindu temple for assistance in reissue of docs pic.twitter.com/s51qWnQAm6 — India in SF (@CGISFO) October 23, 2017

Tks to @realSukhiChahal and Santa Rosa Gurudwara Sahib. We were able to guide affected families who had lost docs in #CaliforniaWildfires — India in SF (@CGISFO) October 22, 2017