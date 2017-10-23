Ivanka Trump to address 300 youths in Hyderabad ahead of GES

Ivanka Trump is leading the American delegation at the annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the US and India.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will address a gathering of 300 youths in Hyderabad ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held in November. For the first time, 18 madrassa students will also attend the program organized by US Consulate General in Hyderabad, Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and the Hyderabad chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) on October 27.

The one-day long workshop titled ‘Education to Entrepreneurship’ is organized with a mission to enable the youth to develop their potential to become future entrepreneurs.

Zafar Sareshwala, Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University came up with the idea of conducting a workshop for students to get them acquainted with the business world and help them convert their ideas into viable business models.

“When I heard that GES 2017 was being held in Hyderabad, I approached both US and Niti Aayog authorities with a plan for a workshop. Out of the 300 participants, 18 are madrassa students, who will get an opportunity to interact with business leaders,” said Zafar Sareshwala, The Times of India reported.

“Even madrassa students can transform ideas into businesses provided they are given right knowledge,” he added.

The participants will be mentored by business leaders’ from The Indus Entrepreneurs and five best students will get a chance to intern with top class companies (in the US or India) that will give them a first-hand experience of running a business.

“Exposure at the madrassas is limited to religious subjects and business education is not part of the mandate,” Taslima Nasreen, a mufti from Hyderabad-based Madrassa Jamiatul Mominaat told The Times of India.

