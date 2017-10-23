Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in US seeking investment

Chouhan will meet several senior business leaders seeking investments to his state

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started his six-day visit to the United States on Saturday and he paid a visit to the National Museum of American History.

The chief minister on Sunday tweeted about his visit to the National Museum and said that the visit helped him to know about the United States’ glorious freedom struggle.

“America is made up of people from all corners of the globe. It is a matter of pride that people of Indian origin have received prominence here prominently,” he wrote.

विश्व के हर कोने से आये हुए लोगों से बना है अमेरिका। भारतीय मूल के लोगों को प्रमुखता से यहाँ पर सम्माननीय स्थान मिला है, यह गौरव की बात है। pic.twitter.com/dk9cEMC28T — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2017

Chouhan visited Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna and also attended an impressive gathering at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

“It was a great pleasure meeting ambassador @NavtejSarna,” he tweeted.

It was a great pleasure meeting ambassador @NavtejSarna . I look forward to the evening at @IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/gpeuE8c6Lw — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2017

“Madhya Pradesh, the heartland of India is making impressive strides in economic development,” the Embassy quoted Chouhan speaking at the ‘New India & MP Opportunities Conference’.

He said the government is focused on Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s dream project of river linking and Madhya Pradesh has a major role in India’s development.

Chouhan will hold one-on-one meetings with Andy Whitman, VP Government Affairs, Varian Medical Systems; Selina Jackson, Kee President, Global Government Relations and Public Policy; and, Debbie Worm, Chief Legal Officer, Procter and Gamble and others on Monday.

The 58-year-old minister will be the keynote speaker at the launch event of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Forum in Washington. Later, he will meet Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and the US-India Business Council (USIBC) delegation led by its new chairperson Nisha Biswal, according to an ANI report.

He will also visit the Akshardham Temple in New Jersey on his way from Washington DC to New York and the Incubation Center at Columbia University.

Chouhan will meet several senior business leaders seeking investments to his state and will also hold meetings with representatives of Amazon.