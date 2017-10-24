Indian American hotel owner arrested for peeping into sleeping guests

Police took Patel to the Sumter County Jail where he is being held without bond.

An Indian American hotel owner was arrested in Florida for sneaking into the guests’ room while they were sleeping.

Reports say that Manishkumar Patel, an Indian American, who is the owner of the hotel Bushnell Inn, in Florida was peeping into the guests’ room at 3 am while they were sleeping. The occupants of the room told the officials that they had awakened after hearing a strange noise inside the room.

The surveillance video footage from the hotel shows that Patel entering the guests’ room before going to his room. The occupants of the room reported that Patel was creeping on the floor of their room next to one of the beds. When they questioned him, he tried to hide his face by grabbing a sheet from the bed and covered his face before running out of the room.

Patel was asked to hand over the surveillance video footage by the officers. In the video footage it was clear that Patel was walking towards the guests’ room, but after that, there was no clue that what he was doing. Police were doubtful that Patel may have turned the surveillance camera off and when Bushnell police arrived at the hotel, he turned it on.

When the guests identified Patel as the culprit, he was arrested and charged with burglary to an occupied structure and evidence tampering.

Earlier in 2014, Patel was arrested on a sexual battery charge. But he was released later on $100,000 bond.

