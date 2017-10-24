Indian American man goes missing in South Iceland, search continues

Singh’s sister Ravneet Kaur also shared a post on Instagram

An Indian American man has been reported missing from South Iceland, from where he was supposed to catch a flight to Paris on October 13.

Jaspinderjit Singh was scheduled to return to the United States on October 19, but his family and girlfriend have not heard from him since last ten days.

“Jas landed in #iceland October 12, had a connecting flight to #Paris October 13, and was supposed to arrive home October 19 from #Naples. We have not heard from since he was in Iceland and was supposed to start at his new job today,” Singh’s girlfriend Stephanie Chen wrote on Instagram.

Chen said Singh’s last knows location was Skogar HI Hostel in Iceland, from where he checked out on October 13. He was last seen wearing a black Puma jacket with white stripes down the sleeves. He had on grey pants, black and white Nike sneakers, and was carrying a North Face backpack. She describes Singh as 1.73 meters tall.

Singh’s sister Ravneet Kaur also shared a post on Instagram and wrote Singh sent her pics in Iceland on the day he landed, but after the family did not hear from him.

“We tried phone, email, calling airlines, airports, car rental companies, embassies, our local precinct, and checked phone logs (literally tried everything we could think of). Even if he decided to extend his flight he usually keeps in contact where he goes especially with me,” Kaur wrote. “His roommate and friends have been trying to get in touch with him too.”

The South Iceland Police are searching for Singh and they are currently checking major tourist spots, according to a grapevine.isreport that quotes Vísir.

The police added that they will attempt to locate his rental car and will ask the public help if the searches fail to yield.