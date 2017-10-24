Indian American singer Sonika Vaid to receive Youth Award

Vaid completed her graduation from Weston High School in 2013.

Indian American singer Sonika Vaid will receive the Youth Award on Friday, October 27, at Westin Hotel in Waltham.

Vaid finished in 5th place on the 15th season of American Idol. She is living in Massachusetts, with her parents, who emigrated to the United States. She started singing at the age of three and grew up performing for special events at a park close to her home.

During the American Idol show, she impressed all the judges and celebrities with her stunning performances. She won many hearts across the US and overseas when American Idol event began last year.

Vaid completed her graduation from Weston High School in 2013. At her audition for American Idol, she sang “Look at Me” by Carrie Underwood and received high praises from the American judges and that allowed her to bag a golden ticket to Hollywood.

After American Idol, Vaid opened at festivals and concerts across Massachusetts and sang the opening National Anthem at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.