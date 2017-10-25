Roads in Madhya Pradesh far better than those in US, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan hasn’t clarified what he meant while making such a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a six-day visit to the US, gave a shocking statement on Tuesday as he said roads in his home-state were far better than those in the US.

“When I got down at Washington Airport and traveled on the roads, I felt that the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than those in the US,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency Asian News International (ANI).

“I am not saying it just for the sake of it,” he added with a smile on his face. He was speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting in Washington.

Underscoring the need for basic infrastructure as a prerequisite for development, Chouhan added that his government has “connected all villages with roads.”

“A few years back, Madhya Pradesh was termed ‘BIMARU.’ When I became the CM 12 years back, I believed that without basic infrastructure, no state can develop. Our first focus was on building the roads,” Chouhan said.

But, in reality, Chouhan has been facing severe criticism from opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh for the poor quality of the roads. Though the state has 1.75 lakh kilometer road network, the government has been criticized for the potholed rods in the state capital Bhopal and other parts.

Chouhan’s party leaders play down the criticism by accusing the Congress party, which ruled the state previously, of being responsible for the poor state of roads in Madhya Pradesh.

However, Chouhan hasn’t clarified what he meant while making such a statement. The Chief Minister has met several business leaders in the US and urged them to invest in his state.