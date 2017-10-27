Some of the declassified records clearly show the officials trying to desperately connect the assassin Oswald to the communist party, Cubans.

After being advised by FBI and CIA, President Trump has backed off from releasing some of the top secret classified records running thousands of pages that are believed to have contentious details of the former president John F Kennedy’s assassination.

According to Washington Post, the federal agencies said they want some of the details of the 54-year-old assassination to be kept “top secret.”

John F Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963, Dallas, Texas. Though the assassin was arrested, he was killed in broad daylight on the way to a nearby county jail just two days after the assassination.

Jack Ruby, a nightclub owner shot Oswald in his abdomen and he was pronounced dead at the same hospital where Kennedy was taken two days before, thus putting a premature end to the prosecution.

The final investigation report concluded that Oswald was a lone assassin and ruled out any conspiracy, though many still believe that the assassination was part of a larger plan.

Trump had announced earlier that close to 2,800 classified records currently in the custody of National Achieves will be made public.

Contradicting his statement earlier a White House press statement from the president said, “I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted. At the same time, executive departments and agencies (agencies) have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice –today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security.”

Adding to this, the president has asked the federal agencies to review the classified documents over the next 180 days, after which the files will be made public if they cannot elucidate a valid reason.

The declassified files were made available on Thursday evening and it has details of field reports, cables and interviews conducted by officials of different federal agencies from across the globe.

Some of the declassified records clearly show the officials trying to desperately connect the assassin Oswald to the communist party, Cubans.

“The long-anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “So interesting!”

Many people, including students, academics, and conspiracy hobbyist were eagerly waiting for the details of the assassination to be made public but it seems like the crux of the matter will remain veiled even after so many decades.

The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 or the JFK Records Act passed by the Bush admiration mandates agencies that “each assassination record shall be publicly disclosed in full . . . no later than the date that is 25 years after the date” of its enactment.

But the act had one major clause that was used by Trump on Thursday, which gives the president right to decide whether to hold back or reveal some of the records considering if those would harm national security and outweigh “the public interest in disclosure.”