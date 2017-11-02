US won’t tolerate safe terror havens in Pakistan: Nikki Haley

Haley had opined that India could help the US keep an eye on Pakistan.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley came down heavily on Islamabad saying the US won’t tolerate Pakistan providing safe havens to terrorists.

Though Pakistan and America have been good partners for a long time, the US cannot tolerate Pak government’s stance on terrorism, Haley said.

“In many instances, Pakistan has been a partner to the United States…But we cannot, tolerate its government or any other government giving safe haven to terrorists who target Americans. We will not tolerate it and we’re communicating that message to Pakistan more strongly than in the past,” Haley said.

In her keynote address to the annual Legislative Conference of the Indian American Friendship Council in Washington, she backed the creation of a strategic alliance with India to fight terrorism and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indian American Haley said the US has started working on a new strategy to fight terrorism in Afghanistan and South Asia and India will be an important partner in that.

“America’s overriding interest in Afghanistan and throughout South Asia is to eliminate the terrorist safe havens that threaten the US and to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of terrorists,” Haley said.

The new goals will be achieved using all the economic, diplomatic, and military power of the US. As Washington is looking forward to implementing the Afghanistan strategy, it expects India to play a prominent role in the war-damaged country.

“And critically, we will look to our economic and security partnerships with India to help us. We expect India to do more in Afghanistan, particularly in economic and development assistance,” she added.

Last month, Haley had opined that India could help the US keep an eye on Pakistan as the US is tightening its stand on terror havens in the country.

Haley’s statement came a week after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson concluded his maiden India visit. During his visit, Tillerson had warned Pakistan to take strong action against terrorists on their soil.

“There are too many terrorist organizations that find a safe place in Pakistan who used to conduct operations in the past against other countries,” Tillerson had said.