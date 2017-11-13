Indian American teen Taranjit Parmar killed by a truck driver in a road rage incident in New York

Taranjit Parmar was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she died due to severe injuries to her chest and head.

An Indian American teenager has been killed in a road rage incident that took place in New York after a minor collision in the city’s suburb of Levittown.

The incident happened when a truck driver ran his truck over an Indian American dental student, Taranjit Parmar, 18, who was going home on Thursday.

Police said the license plate of the truck could not have been clearly visible on the surveillance video of the incident, so the New York City police are searching for the truck driver who allegedly attacked the Indian American teen on Thursday.

The incident happened when Parmar’s brand new jeep was hit by a truck which was going to make a turn. Reportedly, when Parmar got out from her jeep to check the damage to her vehicle, the truck driver ran his truck over Parmar and drove away.

Parmar was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she died due to severe injuries to her chest and head.

The deceased’s father, Ranjit Parmar, told the police, “She bore all the responsibility to carry the family, carry her education. I always told everybody who would listen to me, if you’re going to have a daughter, this is the one.”