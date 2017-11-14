Deepika Padukone trolled online for her new outfit

During the GQ Fashion Nights 2017 event, Deepika Padukone wore a gold black saree which was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Actress Deepika Padukone has been trolled online by her fans for wearing a new outfit during the GQ Fashion Nights event on Sunday.

Padukone is currently busy with promoting her upcoming period drama Padmavati. For the promotional events, the actress is wearing a lot of sarees these days.

During the GQ Fashion Nights 2017 event, Deepika wore a gold black saree that was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and she was trolled online for her new outfit.

Her fans on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter trolled her for her new version of saree. “I think pictures like this make the men more lustful, because men’s natural state is to get attracted to these. Men either has to control to focus in his life or get away with lust and make this world more lustful,” one fan said on Instagram.

Later some of her fans came to rescue her from the online attack. Many of her fans praised her new outfit and the choice of dress. “THE ONLY THING THAT CAUSES RAPE IS RAPISTS. Get out with your victim blaming mentality. If men cannot control their urges and are so dangerous to women, then let’s lock them up and treat them like the barbarians they are,” another fan responded on Instagram.

Deepika is currently waiting for the release of controversial period drama Padmavati that is going to hit screens on December 1.