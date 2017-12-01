Nilisha Mohapatra: A foreign worker’s woes amidst H-1B uncertainties; H-1B cap exemption is one option

An Indian worker requests suggestions and help on Facebook to keep herself in the US after losing job offer due to unfavorable H-1B environ.

Nilisha Mohapatra was once an H-1B aspirant but the ongoing uncertainties on the visa program and an overall fear among employers resulting from the brewing unwillingness to hire foreign nonimmigrant workers have pushed her to start a social media club to take suggestions on how to keep her American Dream alive.

“I had a job offer in September, and an organization that was eager to sponsor my H1B visa. But, we got tripped by the system, and I was denied the job,” Mohapatra wrote in her Facebook post. “Am I frustrated and tired? YES! Have I given up yet? No. It is not the end of the road. I am here to stay. And willing to fight it out till March. But, I need your help.”

A Delhi University graduate, according to her LinkedIn profile, has asked people for leads for work in H-1B Cap-Exempt organizations. “Help me find an organization that sponsors H1B Cap Exempt Visas: Universities, non-profits associated with universities/ govt. agencies, and research organizations have the capacity for this visa. If you’d like more info, send me a message,” read her message on the ‘Keep Nil in USA’ club.

The H-1B cap exemption allows a foreign worker a work visa outside the annual quota – 65,000 plus an additional 20,000 for those who have completed a master’s or higher degree from the US.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) explains the exemption thus: “Sections 214(g)(5)(A) and (B) of the Act (Section 103 of AC21) exempt an alien from the H-1B cap if the alien is “employed (or has received an offer of employment) at “an institution of higher education, a related or affiliated nonprofit entity, a nonprofit research organization, or a governmental research organization (hereinafter a “qualifying institution”).”

Additionally, this cap exemption can also be exercised by institutions that are not a qualifying institution. “Commonly, qualifying institutions petition on behalf of current or prospective H-1B employees and claim this exemption,” according to USCIS website. “In certain instances, petitioners that are not themselves a qualifying institution also claim this exemption because the alien beneficiary will perform all or a portion of the job duties “at” a qualifying institution.”

A Florida-based immigration law firm, SGM Law Group, simplifies the distinction on its website, reiterating, “It’s important to recognize that there are two overarching classifications of H1B cap exempt petitions. Those are petitions filed on behalf of cap-exempt candidates and those filed by cap-exempt employers.”

For her situation, Mohapatra feels that the struggle being faced by foreign workers is the repercussion of political desire to oust non-native skilled workers and immigrants, in general. “The impact of our political situation right now, is awful. And that is what makes this a bigger journey. One that goes beyond my desire to live in America. For me, this is a fight for immigrants. For doing good work. For being a person of color, and being bloody proud. For shining the light on humanity.”