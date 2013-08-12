Apologizes to family of the victim.

WASHINGTON, DC: An Indian-American man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an Indian-American woman that occurred five years ago.

Gurpreet Singh Gosal was sentenced by a jury of his peers in Sacramento Superior Court. Upon learning of the verdict, Gosal apologized to the family of victim through his attorney, David W. Dratman.

The incident occurred on August 31st, 2008, outside the Bradshaw Gurudwara in Sacramento, California. Gosal had an argument with the victim and two other men, one of whom was also wounded in the ensuing altercation. Gosal shot the victim, Parmjit Singh Pamma, and she died shortly thereafter.

Witnesses at the scene were able to restrain Gosal until the police arrived and arrested him. One of the men involved in the incident, Amandeep Singh Dhami, is said by some to have actually fired the weapon that killed Pamma, according to the Sacramento Bee, but is believed to be hiding in India.

Rick Fender, a juror in the sentencing trial, said afterward the jury was initially very torn on what to sentence Gosal with. Some said it should be as high as first-degree murder, while others were fighting for involuntary manslaughter. In the end, however, second-degree murder was agreed upon, and all agreed evidently that Gosal was to be held accountable in some capacity for the events of that day.

The 26 year-old Gosal was convicted of second-degree murder this past June. He will not be eligible for parole for at least 35 years.

