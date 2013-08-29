Shreya Ghoshal to render concerts at three cities in the US

Kicks off tour in Washington, DC, on Sep. 20th.

By Isha Roy

WASHINGTON, DC: Bollywood playback singing phenomenon Shreya Ghoshal is set to embark on a new US tour, including confirmed stops in Washington DC, Detroit and Long Beach, California. Last year too, she had performed in the US, including at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut.

The versatile Ghoshal is best known as a playback singer in Hindi films, but also sings in other Indian languages, including Telugu, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Assamese.

She kicks off her tour with a concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC on September 20th, then moves on to Long Beach, where she will perform at the Terrace Theater – Long Beach Convention Center, on September 28th, before heading to Detroit, where she will perform at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on October 4th.

Her upcoming tour is on the heels of a recent concert she held in Toronto. She had performed also in the UK and the Netherlands, in May.

Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who is promoting the Washington DC concert, said in an interview to The American Bazaar: “Based on the level of success Shreya has already achieved and the overwhelming popularity of her songs, our audience can expect a mesmerizing evening with a wide variety of songs which will be enjoyed by all age groups. From Classics to Hip Hop Songs, Shreya will be putting on her versatile singing abilities on display.”

Ghoshal, who is of Bengali descent, but grew up in Rajasthan and Mumbai, was exposed to various regions of India throughout her childhood. She rose to fame with her victory at the All India Light Vocal Music Competition and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing contest.

She has won numerous awards in the past 10 years, but in the US, a cherished award is the one she received from the Governor of Ohio, Ted Strickland, in 2010. Strickland proclaimed June 26th as Shreya Ghoshal Day, in Ohio.