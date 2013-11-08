Mystery shrouds a murder, and 2 arrests, in California

Two arrested for the alleged murder of their friend.

By Deepak Chitnis

WASHINGTON, DC: Two Indian American youth have been arrested in Turlock, California under suspicion that they murdered another Indian American friend of theirs.

Pardeep Singh and Kultar Singh Dhatt – ages 21 and 22, respectively – were arrested after an investigation by the Ceres Police Department linked them to the death of 21 year-old Amritpal Sandhu. The two are facing several weapons-related charges, as well.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a 911 call from Sandhu in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 6th. Sandhu was telling dispatchers that he was being shot at along Highway 99. California Highway Patrol then informed Turlock Police to report to the scene.

Local residents say shots were fired near the intersection of East Main Street and Pioneer Avenue about five minutes after Sandhu’s 911 call. When police arrived at the scene shortly thereafter, they found Sandhu in the driver’s seat of his white Infiniti car, which had crashed into a curb. Sandhu was declared dead at the scene, at Main Street just off of North Minaret Avenue.

Investigators are still trying to piece together the specifics of the case, in particular why Sandhu was at that intersection at that time. Sandhu’s parents – with whom he lived in Modesto, California – told detectives that their son returned home from work just before midnight on Tuesday, then received a phone call which prompted him to leave. The identity of the caller is as yet unknown.

Sandhu is described as a “hard worker” by a family friend who spoke anonymously to The Modesto Bee. Sandhu’s family moved to Modesto from India about four years ago. He worked as a delivery truck driver for a drink company; his shift ended around midnight the night he was killed.

Singh and Dhatt were arrested on Wednesday evening, and are being interrogated regarding their relationship with Sandhu and their potential involvement in his slaying. Since the investigation is ongoing, those with any information regarding the case are asked to call Det. Timothy Redd at (209)-668-5550.

[Mug shots courtesy of Turlock Police Department.]