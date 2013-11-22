Obama nominates Gargee Ghosh to Global Development Council

Another desi nominee in a growing list for the community.

By Deepak Chitnis

WASHINGTON, DC: President Barack Obama has nominated yet another Indian American to a critical seat in his administration, tapping Gargee Ghosh to join the Global Development Council (GDC).

Ghosh was nominated on Thursday alongside several other individuals to various posts.

Obama said that he was “pleased to announce that these experienced and committed individuals have agreed to join this Administration, and I look forward to working with them in the months and years ahead.”

Ghosh is presently the director of Policy Analysis and Financing at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the premiere charities in the world, where she works with international and government agencies to allocate and distribute funding. She has held the position since 2012, and did work with international economics and health with the Foundation from 2004 to 2009.

Previously, she has also worked for Google, the Center for Global Development, and was a senior expert at the McKinsey & Company law practice in Washington, DC. She is also a member of the University of California, San Francisco’s Global Health Group advisory group.

Ghosh’s appointment makes her one of more than two-dozen Indian Americans currently working in positions they’ve been appointed to by Obama, joining names such as US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan and Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Nisha Desai Biswal, who was sworn into post just yesterday.

The Obama Administration has more Indian Americans working for it than any previous presidential administration in US history.

Ghost earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria, in Canada, where she majored in Economics. Subsequently, she received her graduate degrees from both Oxford University and Georgetown University, in Economics for Development and International Relations, respectively.