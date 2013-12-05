Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare opens new office in Vadodara

Co. provides computer support systems for hospitals.

By Deepak Chitnis

WASHINGTON, DC: The Indian subsidiary branch of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Allscripts India, has opened a new office facility in the Gujarat city of Vadodara, as part of its plan to expand operations and provide better services to its clientele.

The office building, dubbed a “Production Development Center” by the company, is a two-story edifice located near the center of the city, with around 30,000 square feet of office space. Although it will initially house 275 current Allscripts employees, it is able to house up to 400, which is the number of employees Allscripts apparently plans to have working out of the new Vadodara office.

Press notes released by Allscripts India in announcement of the Vadodara office’s opening indicate that the new building is part of Allscript’s commitment to expanding its operations globally and specifically in India, meaning that more such offices may be on the way in other cities across the country.

Allscript’s expansion plan makes sense, as the company has seen substantial growth over the last few years. After having just 850 employees in 2010, it now has over 2,000. In addition to its new office in Vadodara, the company has bases in Pune and Bangalore. Internationally, the company also has offices in the US, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Israel.

The new Vadodara office was inaugurated by Allscripts India President Nitin Deshpande and Allscripts Chief People Officer and Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Communications Deborah Snow.

Headquartered in Chicago, Allscripts provides computer systems support for hospitals and other kinds of healthcare facilities. Its technology allows for electronic prescription records, revenue accounting, and other such IT needs that are critical for large medical facilities to operate. The publically traded company is listed on the NASDAQ, and recorded revenue of $1.46 billion during the 2012 financial year.

To contact the author, email to deepakchitnis@americanbazaaronline.com