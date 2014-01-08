Naseeruddin Shah criticizes Farhan Akhtar, but it’s personal for Shabana Azmi

Support pours in for Akhtar after Shah’s lambasting.

By Prabhav Hiremath

MUMBAI: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s biopic on former Indian athlete Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (BMB) had wowed audiences upon release in July 2013 to such an extent that the film collected over Rs. 100 crore at the box office and many Indian state governments made it tax free in their respective states. But it had failed to impress one name from the film industry, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who had criticised the film and lead actor Farhan Akhtar’s performance as “fake” last month, in December.

“It’s a completely fake film. Farhan has no doubt worked very hard but building up muscles and growing your hair is not exactly working hard on your acting,” said Shah.

In reaction to his criticism, actress Shabana Azmi and writer of the film, Prasoon Joshi, bounced back showing support to the film and Akhtar. The duos are of the opinion that Shah is entitled to his opinion but according to them, Farhan was outstanding in the biopic.

Shabana Azmi said, “Farhan was outstanding in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. His performance gave me gooseflesh. He has raised the bar for what actors should demand from them while portraying real-life characters. Naseer is entitled to his opinion. But most Indians don’t agree with him.” The actress, who is Farhan’s stepmother, had shared screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and gave some powerful films like Masoom.

On the other hand, when Mehra and Akhtar chose to remain silent, its writer Prasoon Joshi sought to defend the harsh criticism.

Joshi said, “I respect Naseer Saab and he’s entitled to his opinion. But I don’t agree with his opinion on BMB. I’ve written the film. It has inspired and connected with people all across the world. It was not meant to be a documentary or a niche film. In my opinion, Farhan has done a great job in terms of the character that I wrote. I had deliberately incorporated tons of facts and fiction. He has shone in his interpretation of the character. There are no false notes at all in his performance.”

Another small yet vital support came from actor Pavan Malhotra, who played Farhan’s coach in the film. He is of the opinion, “You can’t please everyone. I was and I am very happy to be a part of BMB.”