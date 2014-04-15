ActMobile Networks acquires Bangalore-based startup Colimetrics Software

Colimterics deals in workplace efficiency optimization.

By Deepak Chitnis

WASHINGTON, DC: ActMobile Networks, a US-based mobile solutions company, has acquired Bangalore-based IT start-up Colimetrics Software, in a deal through which the American company has bought out all stock in the Indian one.

The acquisition was announced on Monday, although details regarding the price of the sale have not been disclosed. Colimetrics is a young company, founded in 2012 by CEO Pankaj Kulkarni, software architect Phaniraj Raghavendra, and principal hacker Rakesh P. Gopal. The management team also includes Satheesh Anbalagan, Colimetrics’ Chief Customer Officer.

The company specializes in workplace efficiency optimization and improving employee productivity, according to information from Colimetrics’ website. Their main way of doing this is through sorting emails in order of importance, helping users determine what needs to be paid the most attention and then making sure that work is done in a timely and efficient manner. This is accomplished via KeyMails, a proprietary software they developed.

Their technology has won accolades from a number of magazines and other tech organizations, including the TechSparks 2012 Tech 30 award, which named Colimetrics as one of the 30 best emerging technology product start-ups in India.

ActMobile, based in Alameda, California, is a mobile technology firm that aims to “make doing business on mobile devices fast, cost effective and reliable, despite wireless variability.” They are best known for the DashNet mobile app, which allows businesses to operate on mobile devices by helping store and access information in the cloud, while keeping information secure and private. The company, which also has an office in Boston, lists Andrew Foss as its Chairman and CEO, and the company’s website already lists Kulkarni as its Head of Engineering.

The ActMobile/Colimetrics acquisition is just the latest in a growing line of US companies buying Indian IT start-ups to help expand business and diversify into the vaunted Indian marketplace. Companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple have all clocked significant acquisitions in India over the last year or two, such as IT security firm Imperium, app diagnostic firm Little Eye Labs, and social media company Topsy, respectively.