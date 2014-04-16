Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize Award presented at Hofstra University

Presentation took place on April 8, in New York.

By American Bazaar Staff

NEW YORK: On April 8, Hofstra University hosted Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize Award presentation at Garden City Hotel on Long Island. The Prize was established with a gift from the family of Sardar Ishar Singh Bindra and Sardarni Kuljit Kaur Bindra of Brookville, New York.

In September 2000, the Bindra family endowed the Sardarni Kuljit Kaur Bindra Chair in Sikh Studies at Hofstra University in honor of the family’s matriarch.

In the picture, seated Sardar Ishar Singh Bindra, and standing (L to R) Sudhir Jaiswal, Indu Jaiswal, Mrs Teji Bindra, Bollywood film producer Tirlok Malik, Town of Hempstead Senior Councilman Anthony Santino, Tejinder Singh Bindra, President Jeetish Group of Companies, Ratna Bhalla & Varinder Bhalla, founders of AWB Food Bank, Zinda Singh.

[Photo courtesy of Varinder Bhalla.]