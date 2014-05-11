Top 10 Indian YouTube videos of all time

Provocative clips from Bengali, Malayalam films dominate the list.

Updated December 4, 2014

By Deepak Chitnis and Dileep Thekethil

WASHINGTON, DC / BANGALORE: Since its inception in 2005, YouTube has become the web’s foremost destination for videos of all kind. Initially thought of as a small nook, used mostly by high schoolers and college students to upload viral videos of Mentos dropped into Diet Coke or strange people dancing on the subway, YouTube has grown into an indispensable Internet destination.

Everyone from small businesses to movie studios use YouTube for marketing purposes, record companies use the site as a way of freely and legally distributing music and music videos, sports networks use it to showcase their content, and educational institutions even upload entire lectures and seminars onto the site for their students.

Needless to say, YouTube has grown from a small cult site to one of the most visited portals in the entire world. Each country is different from one another, and denizens of one country visit certain videos more than denizens of others. In India, YouTube is one of the five most visited sites in the country, drawing tens of millions of viewers each and every day.

But what videos are Indians watching? What are the most popular videos being watched from the Indian subcontinent? For those who have ever wondered, here’s your chance to find out.

[WARNING: Some of these videos are inappropriate for younger viewers. Please use discretion.]

#1: Kolaveri Di

#2: Malayalam Movie “Ina” – I.V.Sasi

#3: Hot Indian Bed Scene

#4: House Wife – short film by Sham Goswami

#5: ‘Kaliyon Ka Chman’

#6: ‘Subha Hone Na De’ – Desi Boyz

#7: Bhojpuri New Kamasutra Movie Scene

#8: ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ Title Song

#9: ‘Blue Eyes’ Music Video – Yo Yo Honey Singh

#10: First Night Scene from a Telugu Movie