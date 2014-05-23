British porn star Shanti Dynamite to debut in Bollywood film

Film’s title: ‘Chal Doctor Doctor Khelein’.

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: After Sunny Leone, another adult film star is set to make her mark in Bollywood. Shanti Dynamite, a British adult film star of Indian and Greek descent, will be making her first appearance in a Bollywood film with ‘Chal Doctor Doctor Khelein’.

According to media reports, Shanti will be playing the role of an item girl in this film.

Not much is known about ‘Chal Doctor Doctor Khelein’ but it is almost certain that Shanti Dynamite won’t be the leading lady of her upcoming film, unlike Sunny Leone who has been the lead in every Bollywood film she has starred in.

Sunny Leone started her Bollywood career with Jism 2, along with Randeep Hooda and Arunodhoy Singh. The film went on to become a huge hit, but more than the film Leone shot to fame among the Bollywood movie goers. Since then she has starred in numerous films. Recently she had released the horror sequel Ragini MMS 2. Her item song Baby Doll in the film gathered a huge fan following. Whether or not Leone’s films are successful, critically or commercially, the news of her films create a buzz every time they appear on the social media.

Shanti Dynamite is just an industry name of the adult star. Her real name is Sofia Vasileiadou. She has been called as one of the 50 Sexiest Woman of Asia by British Newspaper Eastern Eye. ‘Chal Doctor Doctor Khelein’ will also feature Saurabh Kumar and Sonel Singh of MTV Roadies fame.