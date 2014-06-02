Virat Kohli challenges Ranbir Kapoor to charity football match

Cricketers had beaten film stars in an earlier match.

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: Virat Kohli has challenged Ranbir Kapoor for another charity football match between cricketers and film stars.

The last match took place on March 29, at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. The All Stars Football Club, comprising of film stars of B-Town had actors Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Harman Baweja, Sachiin Joshi, Shabir Ahluwalia and Raj Kundra in its roster. The All Heart Football Club consisting of cricketers was led by Virat Kohli and had members like MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh.

The last match was a 4-3 win by the All Heart Football Club. It seems like Kohli is itching for another victory and has called GS Entertainment to arrange the match.

In the last match, at one point, the All Heart were leading 4-1. The All Stars were trained by former captain of the Indian football team and Arjuna Award recipient, Bhaichung Bhutia.

According to Mirror, Kohli has predicted a 10-0 win this time. The match has been scheduled for September in Delhi. Bunty Walia, head of GS Entertainment confirmed the story.

Kohli has had a moderately successful IPL season this year. Even though his team the Bangalore Royal Challengers failed to make the semi-finals, he seemed as flamboyant on the field as always. Ranbir on the other hand has not been seen on the silver screen since Besharam, the biggest flop of his career. We can only hope that these facts are not a precursor of some sort for the charity match.