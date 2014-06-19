Hrithik Roshan shoots action sequence with 120 cars for Bang Bang

Sequence in Abu Dhabi is the biggest such scene in a Bollywood film.

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: Hrithik Roshan who had previously stunned the audiences with his death defying stunts as the anti-hero of Dhoom 2, created history when shot Bollywood’s biggest action sequence, involving more than 120 cars, for his upcoming film Bang Bang.

Cars and action have always gone hand in hand, whether it’s Hollywood or Bollywood. The Fast and Furious series of Hollywood films is the first name that comes to mind when you think about action sequences or chase scenes with cars.

The same holds true for the Dhoom series in Bollywood, although to be fair, the Dhoom series is more partial towards bikes. But Bollywood has films like Ra.One, Cash, the Race series which all have extreme stunts with cars. But never before has a chase sequence involving more than 120 cars been seen in Bollywood, making Bang Bang’s sequence Bollywood’s biggest. The sequence was choreographed by Hollywood’s action director Andy Armstrong.

The action sequence was entirely shot in Abu Dhabi. Although the shooting in Abu Dhabi was completed about two months ago, all word regarding this action sequence was kept under wraps. The makers of the film have been particularly careful that no part of the footage of the action sequence was leaked. Even the shooting of the sequence was a heavily guarded secret, to add to the element of surprise and awesomeness for the audience in theaters when the film releases.

According to sources, Hrithik was behind the wheels of a high end sports car. Before the actual filming, he did some dry runs with the car that he was driving. As and when he started feeling comfortable, the cameras were set to roll. All the cars used in the chase sequence were high end sports cars just like the one Hrithik drove (the identity of the model is still a secret).

Bang Bang is the official remake of the Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz starrer Knight and Day. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Danny Denzongpa, Jaaved Jaffrey and Pavan Malhotra and is being directed by Siddharth Anand.

Bang Bang releases in theaters on October 2.