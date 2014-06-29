Telugu film Autonagar Surya fails at the box office

Film’s length reduced by 12 minutes.

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: Naga Chaitanya’s Autonagar Surya has failed to impress audiences and the box office.

Due to the average reviews that it garnered, the producers of the film decided to cut short the film, reducing it from the original 157 minutes to 145 minutes.

Suresh Kavirayani of the Deccan Chronicle writes, “The film has a few shades of Nagarjuna’s classic Shiva. It is a simple story, a common man fighting against corruption and mafia, but the director has stretched the story and dragged it. The only interesting thing about the film is Naga Chaitanya’s performance. Director Deva Katta’s dialogues are good and the film will be a plus point for Chaitanya as a performer. He is a perfect fit for the character but that is just not sufficient for a film’s success.”

General opinions about the film has been that the first half is engaging but the second half ruins the film-going experience.

Gulte says, “First half has some good moments that will raise hopes over the second half. But the second half failed to live up with action taking the front seat. Mood of the film turns very serious and there is little scope left for other elements. Chaitanya and Samantha’s love track goes missing in the second hour. Forced comedy doesn’t help the movie much. They could simply chop off Brahmanandam’s scenes which are sheer waste of time.”

123Telugu says, “Auto Nagar Surya is one film which starts off with much promise, but dips down badly during the second half. Naga Chaitanya’s striking performance is a plus, but lack of basic entertainment, and a hurried up climax spoil the fun to an extent. Finally, Naga Chaitanya can be extremely proud of this film, as he is the only best thing in this average entertainer.”