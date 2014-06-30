Malayalam film Vikramadithyan finally releases trailer

Film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan, Namitha Pramod

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: The Malayalam film Vikramadithyan finally released its trailer, much to the joy of the fans of this much awaited film.

The film is the story of two friends, Vikram (Unni Mukundan) and Adithyan (Dulquer Salman) who were born on the same day. Best friends all their lives, things take a different turn when a girl called Deepika (Namitha Pramod) enters their lives.

The film is being directed by Lal Jose who is working with both lead actors Dulquer and Unni for the first time. He had previously worked with Namitha in his film Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum for which she had earned the Asianet film Award for Most Popular Actress.

All three of the lead actors in this film are fairly new to the industry. The trend of using new actors seems to have gripped other film industries just as it has Bollywood. Dulquer began his career in 2012 with the action crime film Second Show. Uni started his career with the Tamil film Seedan but made his Malyalam film debut with Bombay March 12. Namitha, who is just 17 years old, made her debut in 2011 in Traffic.

From the look of its trailer, Vikramadithyan is a pretty serious film with both its male protagonists playing tough young cops. Dulquer has sported a moustache for his role in this film which has lent him a very mature look. Unni with his unshaved stubble looks ruggedly handsome in this film. In the trailer we see both of them doing a lot of action which includes fighting, chasing, jumping, and smashing. So, rest assured there will be more of that in the film.

Dulquer, whose last film Bangalore Days, was a huge success at the box office is sure looking hopeful with this new film of his. Vikramadithyan also stars model-actor Jiyad Irani who plays a Sardar in this film.

Vikramadithyan is not Dulquer’s first film with dual male protagonists. Last year’s Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi was a road trip movie about two young friends who travel from North-East India to Kerala on their bikes.

Along with the trailer the makers of the film also revealed the release date of the film. Vikramadithyan releases in theaters on July 25.