Deepika Padukone’s refreshing new look in Homi Adajania’s ‘Finding Fanny’

Second English film by Adajania after ‘Being Cyrus’.

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: Deepika Padukone’s fresh new look for Homi Adajania’s upcoming film ‘Finding Fanny’ was recently revealed, and her role seems to be a far cry from the one she did for Adajania’s previous film, Cocktail.

However, Arjun Kapoor almost reminds one of his role in Gunday. Arjun dons a pair of shades and a vest, while Deepika is seen wearing an apron and holding a blood stricken butcher’s knife.

Finding Fanny, like Adajania’s first film, Bering Cyrus, has been filmed in English along with Konkani, which is probably because of the role Goa has to play in the story. The film is based on a road trip set in Goa and follows the journey of five characters. Starring alongside Deepika and Arjun, are Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. Ranveer Singh and Chakravyuh actress Anjali Patil will have special appearances in this film. Patil will be seen portraying the eponymous Fanny.

Considering the star-cast, the film is comparatively a low budget film with only 15 crores having been invested after it. The shooting of this film was completed in Goa in October last year in a period of 41 days.

As Finding Fanny is an off-beat film, just like Being Cyrus, the casting had become an issue. Both Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor had turned down the roles, which had put the film on hold. Producer Dinesh Vijan had talked Adajania against making a “Hinglish film that only 10 people will see.”

But after the success of Cocktail, Adajania was very impressed with Deepika’s work and signed her on for Finding Fanny. Deepika cut down her usual fees for a profit sharing agreement with the producers. She plays a young Goan girl named Angie.

Arjun’s character in the film is that of Savio Da Gama, a mechanic who is “in denial about being a loser.”

Produced by Saif Ali Khan’s Illuminati Film, Finding Fanny releases in theaters on September 12.